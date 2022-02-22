Mental evaluation requested for man arrested in father's death

A man sitting in the DeKalb County Detention Center, unable to make bond after being charged in the murder of his father, is expected to plead not guilty of homicide by reason of mental disease or defect. A preliminary hearing scheduled is scheduled for April 4.
On Feb. 9, Cody Register was arrested by DeKalb County Deputies after they found Joseph Register dead at the scene on County Road 155. After investigating, officers arrested the son.
Cody Register’s attorney, Matthew Green, filed a motion for a court-ordered mental health evaluation with Circuit Court Judge Shaunathan Bell on Feb. 13. According to the motion, Register is unable to make bond of $500,000 and remains in the jail.
The defense filed in the motion “to determine the mental capacity of the defendant at the time of the alleged offenses in the above-styled case and the present mental condition of the defendant and his competency to stand trial.”
The motion states that Register is under suicide watch and “exhibits severe delusions and hallucinations that prevent him from being able to communicate with counsel.”
Register told his council he has been “human trafficked” and has multiple mothers and believes that his attorney is “working for one of his mothers because the undersigned was wearing a green sweatshirt during the video meeting.”
Register is described as being too agitated to give meaningful information to his attorney, even
the names of relatives or a personal history. The filed motion requests that he be moved to a state hospital for treatment.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon said, "It’s always tragic when something like this happens and the effect it has on family is unbearable. Thanks to vital information from the community, we were able to move fast and get a suspect in custody. I can't stress enough how important it is that our communities are able to step up and provide helpful information when crimes occur, and this is a prime example. We have to have these partnerships with our communities in law enforcement."
