Officials update situation at Buck's Pocket State Park

A car is submerged underwater after attempting to cross the bridge at Bucks Pocket State Park Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, ALEA Troopers were dispatched to the area of Jackson County 452 and DeKalb County 174 inside Bucks Pocket State Park in reference to a vehicle in South Sauty Creek. Troopers, along with Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad and Bucks Pocket State Park officials, attempted to locate the vehicle.
The park and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are both investigating. Currently, the occupant or occupants of the vehicle have not been identified.
The search was postponed Wednesday afternoon due to darkness and the swift current.
As of Thursday morning, two state park rangers began walking the banks of South Sauty Creek to attempt a two-mile hike to Morgan's Cove in search of the vehicle.
Officials with Alabama State Parks will also be putting together a two-week schedule of volunteers and state park officials that will help in the search efforts.
Updates will become available as ALEA releases more information.
UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. Thursday, no contact has been made with the missing vehicle. Officials will use a helicopter to search Friday, weather permitting.
(0) comments
