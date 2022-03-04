Make it another Blue Map Trophy for Splashville.
Cole Millican scored 22 points with tournament MVP honors, Luke Smith added 18 points and Dylan Haymon 16, as the Plainview Bears romped past the Winfield Pirates 77-60 for the AHSAA Class 3A state championship at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Friday afternoon.
“Our guys did a phenomenal job of staying the course,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said after the game in Birmingham.
The Bears won state titles in 2018 and 2019 after finishing as runners-up in 2017. They downed Houston Academy 59-44 in Tuesday’s semifinal to advance.
Plainview High School has either won or competed in a state final in each of the past five years. The softball team won the program’s first state title in 2021, the volleyball team finished as state runner-up in 2020 and the boys basketball team won back-to-back Blue Map Trophies in 2018 and 2019, while earning a state runner-up finish in 2017.
The boys basketball team conquered the 2022 season with its suffocating defensive pressure, 3-point shooting and opportunistic offense – all qualities of championship-winning teams.
The Bears showed off their brand of basketball on the state’s biggest stage Friday, keeping Winfield away from their established lead.
Using defensive traps to disrupt the Pirates, Plainview capitalized on the offensive end to lead 11-6 at the end of the first period and 38-20 at halftime.
A Smith dunk, a Millican 3-pointer from the wing and a Millican-to-Landon White alley-oop layup highlighted the Bears’ scoring in the opening quarter. A Millican free throw gave Plainview a 10-point advantage with 5:04 left in the opening half, before he quickly added a 3 to extend it to a 13-point cushion.
Ja’borri McGhee carried the offensive burden for the Pirates, accounting for 18 of Winfield’s first-half points and finishing with a game-high 38 points and 11 rebounds. He had a tip-in and converted a three-point play to close the half.
“Ja’borri McGhee was the No. 1 defensive key. Obviously, we didn’t do a great job. He had 38 points,” Coker said with a laugh.
Logan Feltman scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, as he and McGhee produced all but two of the Pirates points.
Joining Millican on the 3A all-tournament team were Plainview’s Haymon and Smith and Winfield’s McGhee and Feltman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.