A lot of the people are working under stressful conditions to serve others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their spirits are lifted by appreciative gestures of community support rising to ease their burden. One such demonstration of gratitude is providing meals to make at least some portion of their day a little easier.
An organization called Lookout Mountain Community Meals raises funds to provide meals to front line responders in this area.
“This is a charitable campaign to show community support and appreciation,” said Rayne Zabava, who is in charge of the campaign. The native Texan who moved to DeKalb County a year ago has been an active supporter of first responders in the area, approaching police, fire and rescue squads to ask what they need. People in the Lookout Mountain community know her as “Miss Rayne.”
She said the meals distribution campaign is about “letting front line workers know that we already have their back before it gets bad. Hopefully, coronavirus cases won’t get really bad here like they have in other places, but we want to let these front line people know right now that we are thinking about them and appreciate everything they are doing.”
Rayne teamed with Linda Fontana of Fontana’s Restaurant in Fort Payne.
Worried about the impact of social distancing and the state’s stay-at-home order on her business, Fontana told her she was praying about what to do.
Rayne arranged to buy the meals herself, while Fontana’s provided the labor in making and serving the hot meals to the Fort Payne Fire Department and approximately 250 staffers at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
“Linda’s a real asset. She has given me great prices, and she’s been thrilled to have the business,” Rayne said.
She has thus far funded all of the meals out of her own pocket, but now Rayne hopes to solicit donations from others to widen the effort.
She would like to offer meals to a local nursing home since staff there are essential to dealing with the virus.
Lookout Mountain Community Meals partnered with the 501(c)(3) DeSoto Rescue Squad to serve as a collection point for donations, funneling any contributions into a separate account from their normal one.
Rayne said that any money left over after the coronavirus crisis ends will go to the rescue squad’s operations fund.
Anyone seeking to contribute can do so via http://www.lookoutmountaincommunitymeals.com/, by clicking on a “donate” button to send money through Paypal.
Additionally, donations can be made by sending cash or checks to DeSoto Rescue Squad, Attn: Meals, P.O. Box 517, Mentone, AL 35984.
Be sure to put on the memo line of any written checks that the donation is for the “Meals Program.”
Since 1965, DeSoto Rescue Squad has responded to medical emergencies, traumatic injuries and motor vehicle traffic accidents. They continue providing services as normal during the COVID-19 crisis.
Responding with support in a time of need is consistent with the organization’s history of service to the community.
For more information, email info@lookoutmountaincommunitymeals.com.
