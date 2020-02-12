I am Scot Westbrook and I want to take this opportunity to introduce myself to you. I have spent the last 15 years serving the citizens
of DeKalb County in public safety as a Firefighter. Now as your County Commissioner for District 2, I will answer the calls and make every effort to improve our county in every way possible.
I strongly believe that government should serve the people that it represents, and I will continue to serve the public and represent you to the best of my ability. If you live in Fyffe, Geraldine, Crossville, and the surrounding communities you have a voice in the direction of the county, and as your DeKalb County Commissioner I will be your voice.
Thank you for your support and vote in the March 3rd Primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.