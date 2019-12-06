We all know this is the season for giving. There are certain things in this world that need more care and attention than others. My top three priorities to take care of are our children, animals and the elderly. Those three groups can’t always take care of themselves and they depend on us to help.
The Care Assurance System for the Aging (CASA) is a non-profit that provides services to individuals age 60 and older and to the homebound (wheelchair and bed bound) of all ages.
One thing CASA does is provide food. They give around 300 bags of food away per month to DeKalb County seniors. Most people want to donate but don’t know how or who to give to.
I reached out to Bruce’s Foodland and ask if they would allow CASA to place a food barrel in their store through the holidays and, of course, they said yes. Bruce’s Foodland always goes above and beyond to help the community. We are all very busy during the holiday season, and we will all make many trips. I just wanted to make it convenient for you to donate.
When you are in Foodland, pick up some non-perishable food items and place them in the CASA bin. It’s that simple.
I would love to see this bin filled up every day between now and Christmas. I want the call that says, “Tricia so many people are donating and the bin is overflowing.” We can do this.
Elderly people right here in our community depend on CASA for food each week. The only thing you have to do is buy a few extra items and place them in the bin or give them to the front desk on your way out. It’s that simple.
In the words of Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
