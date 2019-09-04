Correction

In a previous article, entitled “Women in Business honored,” which ran in the Tuesday, Sept. 3 edition of the Times-Journal, the article was written in past-tense. The event, which is the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Luncheon, is slated for Sept. 17 from 12 to 1 p.m. at The Building in Fort Payne. Ticket information is available at fortpaynechamber.com. The Times-Journal regrets the mistake, but is happy to set the record straight.

The Event

The guest speaker will be Debbie McKee-Fowler with McKee Food Corporation and the original Little Debbie.

Amelia Landstreet will be recognized for Woman Owned Business, Doris Hobbs will be recognized for Woman in Management and Jill Johnston will be recognized for Woman in Community Leadership.

The women are nominated by their peers and voted on by the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

To reserve your seat, visit www.fortpaynechamber.com.

Follow the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more information on upcoming events. The number for the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce office is 256-845-2741.

