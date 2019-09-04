Special to the Times-Journal
Doris Winkler Hobbs, General Manager WZOB Radio – Fort Payne.
Doris Winkler Hobbs was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and grew up in the Rocket City.
She graduated from S.R. Butler High School in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1966.
While majoring in Music Education at Jacksonville State University, she met and married her college sweetheart, Jimmy E. Hobbs, who was a high school band director in 1968. The two recently celebrated their 51 wedding anniversary.
After living in south Alabama for two years, Jimmy and Doris moved to Fort Payne in 1970, where Jimmy was the band director at Fort Payne High School.
Doris and Jimmy have two sons, David Hobbs, a high school band director at Walter Wellborn High School in Anniston, and Michael Hobbs, a fifth grade teacher at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Limestone County. Doris and Jimmy have four granddaughters and one grandson.
Doris is an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Payne, and she volunteers through her church with the Bread of Life.
Over the years, Doris has been active in the community as a Fort Payne High School Band Booster, Plainview High School Band Booster, and now she is supporting the Cornerstone Christian Academy Band program. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors of the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce and the United Givers Fund Board of Directors. Doris was on the Board of Directors of The Northeast Alabama Home and Garden Show in Rainsville, where she served as treasurer for 25 years. One of her favorite things is being involved with the Ms. Golden Girl Pageant at the DeKalb County V.F.W. Fair. Doris has been in radio since 1979, and has been with WZOB No. 1 Country Radio in Fort Payne since April 15, 1983. After being sales manager, she was promoted to General Manager in 1999, and still holds that position today.
During her tenure in the broadcast industry, she has watched downtown Fort Payne boom, and then seem to wane. Doris said she is happy to have been there for it all.
“I am excited to see good things happening again in downtown Fort Payne,” she said. “It definitely takes everyone working together, and I am happy WZOB is a big part of this. WZOB heavily promotes Fort Payne, as well as all of DeKalb County.”
