Opinion: 'Clean Up Your Act, DeKalb!'

What a shame that God has blessed us to live in one of the most beautiful places in America, yet we casually allow a shocking amount of pollution to exist. Every time there’s a hard rain, we see just how much garbage, debris, paper and packaging has been lying in ditches, either tossed from car windows, deliberately dumped somewhere or carelessly flying out of the back of pickup trucks.
Springtime prompts the trimming of grass, exposing this embarrassment.
It’s negative attention that no community wants, which is why our elected officials are encouraging citizens to spend a few minutes making sure our cities and towns are safe and look good.
This is not just some appeal on behalf of communities that want to attract new residents or encourage a better experience for tourists.
Dumped materials created from a variety of chemicals eventually filter into our rivers and lakes where we source our drinking water.
Clogged ditches cause water to back up during flash flooding at enormous cost. One woman even lost her life when her car got caught in the rapidly rising waters.
Tall grass and unsafe structures pose a real threat by encouraging rodents, snakes, etc. while depriving the community of newer structures for families.
A few years ago a major industry headquartered overseas looked at DeKalb County for potentially moving its operations. It would have meant dozens of really good paying jobs.
They were shown the usual scenic gems like DeSoto Falls and Little River Canyon, but what soured their opinion of our community was scattered piles of assorted waste.
If people were willing to let filth accumulate around them, they concluded, it reflected poorly on the quality of a potential workforce. It suggested the people inside the houses they drove past were too lazy to pick up garbage.
Having grown up here, I know that isn’t the case. DeKalb County is filled with good people who work hard and care.
I want everyone reading this to look closer and then ask yourself, “If not me, then who?”
The inmate work crew from the DeKalb County Detention Center has picked up thousands of pounds of trash from various areas in the county in an effort to minimize the roadside litter and local residents like Marc and Delayna Fobbus have taken up roadside cleaning efforts in various parts of Fort Payne including Beason Gap.
Their efforts do not excuse the rest of us.
Littering is a chronic problem that won’t get better until we see a changing of public attitudes. I don’t think anyone wants to live in filth -- I’m not aware of any pro-garbage lobbyists -- but we do need a greater awareness of our individual impacts so we modify behaviors that allow these things to happen. We need to re-commit to making our home beautiful.
The Times-Journal wants to remind everyone of the importance of pitching in so that no one individual has to carry a heavier load. We are stronger together.
DeKalb County started offering free dumpster use at the Republic Services Sand Valley Landfill on April 13. Call (256) 845-8532 for hours and details.
The City of Fort Payne is accepting household waste at the landfill free of charge until May 7, excluding debris from contractors or businesses.
Mayor Brian Baine encouraged property owners to take care of messy areas now because it is in their benefit to do so before the new enforcement officer gets to work and starts issuing fines. Unfortunately, some people won’t act until they stand to lose money.
Rainsville will also have roll-off dumpsters placed behind City Hall for residents served by the City of Rainsville Sanitation Department to utilize free of charge between May 2-28. Residents simply need to present a bill as proof of service Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Our cities are doing what they can. Let’s all pitch in and rally around this cause to make a real dent in this problem!
Imagine what could be if we really focused on this. The impression we could leave people with after they visit here. The jobs we could attract. The peace of mind...
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
