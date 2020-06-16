As part of Alabama’s reopening plan, in accordance with guidelines established by the Alabama Department of Health, DeKalb Regional Medical Center has implemented enhanced infection protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for patient safety and to prevent infection for those needing outpatient testing.
Enhanced protocols include physical distancing (remaining six feet apart), strict sanitation, screening guidelines, proper protective equipment and separation of outpatient patients from the acutely ill.
“We understand the stress of having to undergo an outpatient test during a pandemic, but I can assure you that we are taking the right measures and precautions to safely welcome patients back to the diagnostic imaging department. Unfortunately, cancer and other disease do not stop during a pandemic,” stated Gaye Roberts, Imaging Services Director at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
“Coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon, and we need to adapt to serve our patients during this time. According to the American Cancer Association, approximately 1 in 8 U.S. women, about 12 percent, will develop invasive breast cancer throughout her lifetime. About 42,170 women in the U.S are expected to die in 2020 from breast cancer. DeKalb Regional Medical Center is here for you, and we have appointments available for diagnostic and screening mammograms. Thanks to our Prepaid Pricing Program, we have made mammograms available to more people,” said Roberts.
Under the Prepaid Pricing Program, a digital screening mammogram is $144, a digital diagnostic mammogram is $179 and a digital diagnostic unilateral mammogram is $142. For more information on the Prepaid Pricing Program, call 256-997-2844.
A colonoscopy is another essential preventive cancer screening procedure that shouldn’t wait. More than 145,000 new cases of colon cancer have been diagnosed in the U.S. over the past five years, according to the National Cancer Institute. If detected before it spreads, the five-year survival rate is about 90% – but if not caught before this point, the survival rate dips to just 10 percent.
One of the most important preventive steps is to get a colonoscopy, a screening test to detect any signs of cancer. A colonoscopy is a procedure to see inside the colon and rectum. Used as either a screening test or a diagnostic tool, it can help your doctor investigate unusual symptoms such as unexplained changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, and weight loss.
The American Cancer Society recommends a routine colonoscopy screening for all adult men and women beginning at age 50, or earlier, if you have specific risk factors. Your doctor can provide guidance about the right time to begin and the frequency of testing, but industry guidelines suggest that a repeat screening be conducted every 10 years for adults with normal risk.
Depending on your age, a colonoscopy screening may be a covered “wellness” test under your insurance plan – and most plans cover a colonoscopy completely as a follow-up test or diagnostic tool. Check with your insurance provider and your doctor’s office for help in scheduling a screening exam.
About DeKalb Regional Medical Center
DeKalb Regional Medical Center is a 134-bed, full-service hospital facility, accredited by the Joint Commission and serving residents of DeKalb County and the surrounding areas. The hospital offers a full range of quality health services including 24-hour emergency care, impatient medical and surgical services, intensive care, cardiac catheterization, and outpatient services, including diagnostic imaging, medical treatments and outpatient surgery. The Kelly Owen Women & Children's pavilion provides high-quality maternity and pediatric care for local families. The hospital campus is located just off I-59 in Fort Payne, AL, near beautiful DeSoto State Park and Little River Canyon. To learn more, visit our website at www.dekalbregional.com.
