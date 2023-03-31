Shooting in Powell leads to search for suspect

POWELL - The Powell and Fyffe police departments and DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices are reportedly among the law enforcement agencies on the scene of a shooting.
Specifically, an incident occurred on College Road near Northeast Alabama Community College. The shooting did not happen on campus, however, according to a source with the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office. It was also inaccurately described as a "drive by shooting."
Updated media reports claim that the incident involved an argument at a home for caregivers of Haymon Homes and two employees of the company were shot. One victim in a car was reportedly shot while the other victim was shot in the yard.
Haymon Homes provides residential services for developmentally disabled individuals, according to the Alabama Department of Mental Health. Its principal place of business is 4693 Main Street Powell, Fyffe, AL 35971. It is also known as Judy B. Haymon Homes, Inc.
Authorities said the person who was shot in the yard was still alive while being transported to Erlanger Hospital for treatment. The JSU Center for Applied Forensics is aiding with the active investigation of the incident.
We will bring you more information as we receive it.
