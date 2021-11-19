Find a meal this holiday season

The season for giving thanks is here and local organizations and individuals are ensuring no one goes without a meal this Thanksgiving.
Whatever the challenge this holiday season, here's a list of meal opportunities in DeKalb County:
• Adamsburg Community Church is hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants may pick up or dine in. Meal delivery is available for individuals unable to get out. For delivery information, email adamsburgcommunity@gmail.com. The Adamsburg Community Church is located at 5008 County Road 78, Fort Payne.
• The Bread of Life is serving a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium basement kitchen. The Fort Payne City Hall is located at 100 Alabama Ave NW, Fort Payne.
• Mark Young and Heavenly Pizza of Henagar are hosting the annual "Community Thanksgiving Dinner" from 11 a.m. until supplies last at the Henagar Community Center, on Thanksgiving Day. Delivery options are available for those who can't get there. Call 256-254-8847 for more information.
Young said donations of any kind are welcome, and volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve and deliver meals. Donations may be brought to Heavenly Pizza or Stop to Save Supermarket in Henagar.
• Limon’s Mexican Restaurant in Henagar is serving meals via drive-through on the patio side on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you'd like to include a free Thanksgiving dinner opportunity in this listing, email cinthia.rico@times-journal.com or news@times-journal.com.
