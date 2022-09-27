Logging truck smashes house

A logging truck crashed into a home at Third Street and Tyler Avenue NE Friday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. It is believed the driver, who was not injured aside from bruises, missed his turn on First Street while descending the mountain from Adamsburg. Posey said the driver’s unfamiliarity with the area resulted in the driver making a turn too fast, causing his load to shift and the truck to overturn, coming to an abrupt stop against the front of the house.
Some of the logs could be seen spilled into the yard beside the house. The homeowner was not inside at the time of the accident.
“She was shopping and returned as the scene was handled by emergency personnel,” Posey said. “In these situations, EMA supports those emergency personnel, assists affected citizens and attends to any environmental concerns. There were no chemicals spilled in this instance. We assisted the homeowner in finding a place to go since she did not have any family living nearby while the insurance company assesses the scene and arranges for repairs.”
The truck driver was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center at the request of his company’s insurer to make sure he was okay.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers and Fort Payne police officers were called to the scene to help while traffic was affected. A crane was dispatched to help pick up the large logs.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.