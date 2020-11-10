DeKalb schools to go remote following Thanksgiving break

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett announced today via Facebook the implementation of Remote Learning for the county schools from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, 2020.
Barnett said Thanksgiving Break is scheduled on Nov. 23-27 and following the break, students will follow a remote learning schedule.
“Students will not attend in-person instruction Nov. 30 [through] Dec. 4, but rather complete remote learning activities,” he said. “The decision was made in part because we understand that our students, faculty, and their families are looking forward to gathering together and spending time with loved ones during this Thanksgiving holiday period.”
Barnett said school officials are concerned that with Thanksgiving and families getting together through the weekend, partnered with Black Friday in the week following the holiday, DeKalb County schools could see a rise in confirmed cases and, subsequently, student and faculty exposures.
“This transition to remote learning the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 should create a time frame where those who contract the virus or may have been exposed during these events have time to be made aware and can act appropriately,” he said. “We hope that the Thanksgiving Holiday proves to be a great time of friends and family gathering for you all.”
Barnett also encourages everyone to take proactive steps to ensure all friends and loved ones' safety and well-being while gathering during the holiday.
“Thank you all for your commitment to a successful school year so far. Let’s keep up the good work,” he said.
For an updated 2020-2021 school calendar, visit Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Superintendent page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.