Coroner releases names of victims in the Monday morning boat dock fire

In a press conference held Wednesday, Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith read a statement from Jackson County Coroner John David Jordan that released the names of five victims from Monday's dock fire.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. They are: Grace Annette Watson Miles, age 40, Christopher Zane Long, 19, Bryly Anniston Long, age 16, Trayden, Dominic Miles, age 10, Kesston Damian Miles, age 9, Dezli Nicole Miles, age 7. They are all from the same family.
“The other two victims are Amanda Foster, age 38, and Yancey Ferrell Roger, age 54.
“The cause of death will not be released.”
Smith said they do not suspect anyone else to be unaccounted for.
Emergency crews responded to the fire in Scottsboro around 12:40 a.m. Monday.
The fire destroyed B-dock along with 35 boats.
Emergency workers say the fire started on the shore side of the dock, which caused problems for fire crews and the people trying to escape.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus reported Monday that eight people were killed. Seven people were taken to Highlands Medical Center, treated and released.
Nineteen agencies from all across the state, regional area and local, were on the scene. Multiple dive teams were on site and in the water conducting searches.
Smith said they do not know what caused the fire, but they have idea of what boat it may have started on. He said the boat they are searching for is between 40 and 45 feet long and possibly sank.
“Right now, we're trying to recover a boat that is of interest to the origin of the fire and when that boat is recovered, then salvage operations will speed up,” Smith said.
