Six black bear cubs were found in DeKalb County this week and collared for future tracking and research.
Biologist Traci Wood is the Habitat and Species Conservation Coordinator with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, an extension of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. In an interview Wednesday with The Times-Journal, Wood gave more details about the bear population in the area. Since population numbers are limited, officials only release the county the bears were found in hopes to provide a level of protection for them.
Cubs in DeKalb
Wood said the cubs that were discovered Tuesday were close to six weeks old and from two separate dens. Researchers knew their location because the sows had already been trapped, collared and monitored.
“One mama sow had four cubs that belong to her, and we knew that it was a possibility because bears can have up to four cubs in a litter, but still it was very surprising and something that we have not seen before in Alabama. So, this is the first documentation of that, and the four that were in the litter together were all males.”
The other two were both females that were found in another den.
When researchers “collar” a bear cub, they place a stretchable, flexible collar on their neck that will eventually fall off the animal. It tracks the bear and reports information about movements, and if something happens to the cub, researchers can locate the remains and learn more about what happened to it. The intention is to learn more about what bears “have to deal with” growing up in Alabama, since little research has been conducted on bears in this state in the past.
“Bears have always been here, but there’s never been a lot of bear research in Alabama or consistent research to really give a good population estimate or genetic information, but we started monitoring bears in North Alabama about five years ago,” Wood said. “That started with looking at the genetics to see where the bears came from and what population they were associated with and to get that population estimate. So, now that we know that, we’re moving into monitoring the adult bears more closely to look at their movements and patterns and also investigating the cubs. We’re putting the collars on them to see what their movements are like in the first several months of their lives.”
The cub monitoring program just started this year, she said.
“On top of giving them a collar, we take weights, measurements and a hair sample for genetic analysis. We work with them quickly as to not cause stress to them nor mama. No sedation is used. Some people worry about the collars, but they only weigh 3 ounces and stretch with growth. They will eventually fall off,” Wood said.
According to the ADCNR website, outdooralabama.com, black bears can live to be more than 30 years old. Mating season is from May to July and cubs are usually born in early spring after a seven-month gestation period. The cubs will stay with their mother for a year and a half.
Current population
The average, estimated population of bears in Northeast Alabama is around 35; however, Wood said with the growth they’ve seen recently, that number could be close to 50.
“That population is doing really well,” said Wood. “Those bears are doing really good, and we expect the bear population in Northeast Alabama to grow over time.”
Black bears are most commonly found in mixed hardwood/pine forested areas that have thick undergrowth. They can also use small meadows surrounded by forests, wetlands, streams and ponds for varieties in foods. A black bear’s diet consists of insects, roots, berries, acorns and other nuts, mushrooms, grasses, and other plant materials, as well as small mammals, such as mice and ground squirrels, deer, elk and moose fawns, fish, crayfish, carrion. Trash left in cans or at campsites can also attract bears closer to areas inhabited by people.
With the summer months approaching, male black bears will begin traveling and more sightings will probably happen in the area.
“We are continuing research,” Wood said. “The sightings for black bears are going to increase, especially around the summer months when males are traveling long distances. There’s no reason for alert or fear, it’s a natural part of our wildlife and it’s going to be a more common occurrence in the future, but we’re always here for any public questions.”
With more sightings bound to occur, Woods said if anyone comes in contact with a bear, the best thing to do is to not seem fearful.
“If anybody comes up on a bear, they do not need to run,” she said. “That’s one of the most important things to remember because it is natural instinct to run away from fear. You want to stand tall, stand big if you feel threatened. Most of the time, once a bear sees a human they’re going to run away, but if you feel threatened in any way, just act big, clap, yell at the bear to go away. If you come across a cub, the best thing to do is to leave immediately because you don’t know where the mama might be, and if the bear feels threatened and starts growling and being vocal, then it will likely lure mom into the area. You would just want to leave as soon as possible, and contact our agency as soon as possible if you come across a bear cub.”
Reporting bear sightings
Wood said the public’s reports help their research in the area.
“That’s given us a lot of valuable information, as well and it helps us know where we need to set up our traps to trap adult bears, too. Citizen reporting on black bears is very valuable to us,” she said.
To report a black bear sighting, visit https://game.dcnr.alabama.gov/BlackBear and fill out the information on the observation report.
For more information about black bears in Alabama, visit outdooralabama.com or follow Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division on Facebook.
