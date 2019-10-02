Rams named T-J Team of the Week after wild win over NSM

The Sylvania Rams are this week's Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College, after receiving 42 percent of all votes in this week’s online poll.
The Rams picked up their third straight win and their fourth overall Saturday afternoon with a dramatic 43-36 win over the North Sand Mountain Bison in non-regional action.
That matchup started on Friday night and saw both teams play to a 14-14 tie near the end of the first quarter before the game was postponed due to lightning in the area.
The Rams’s two early touchdown drives were led by running back Levi Anderson. He had a 33-yard pickup on Sylvania’s first scoring drive and later capped with a 4-yard score. After NSM went up by a touchdown, Levi answered again with a 58-yard dash to the end zone to knot the score at 14-all before the weather postponement.
The game would resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with a 46-yard Brody Smith punt pinning the Bison at their own 6-yard line.
NSM moved past the 20 before Gareth Anderson picked off a third-down pass and returned it back 31 yards for a touchdown. Jaxon Andrade followed with his third of four PATs to put the Rams ahead 21-14 with 8:40 left in the first half.
The Bison answered right back though with a 12-play, 85-yard drive that ended on a 1-yard keeper by NSM quarterback Landon Green. Their PAT missed though and kept the Rams up by a point late in the half.
Gareth Anderson then returned the following kickoff near midfield and the Rams set up Andrade with a 21-yard chip shot as the half ended to put Sylvania ahead 24-20 at the break.
The Rams opened up the second half with a long drive that ended with no points after a missed field goal.
North Sand Mountain responed with a 10-play drive that gave them the lead after a 2-yard touchdown run by Fernando Luna. The Bison then converted a 2-point try to jump ahead 28-24 late in the third.
The Rams started their next drive from their own 43 and moved to a hurry-up offense. The transition worked and gave Levi Anderson running lanes for a 35-gain on one play. Levi later finished the drive on a 2-yard dive over the goal line to put the Rams back in front 30-28 with 1:14 left in the third.
The lead wouldn’t last though as NSM responded again with an 8-play touchdown drive and another 2-point conversion to make the score 36-30 with 9:28 left in regulation.
The Rams were forced to punt on their next possession, but Sylvania followed up with the defensive stop they needed to give their offense another chance.
That next chance looked like it wouldn’t end with points when the Rams faced fourth-and-13 from the NSM 46, but Sylvania went for it and converted on an 18-yard strike from quarterback Brody Smith to Jordan Johnson.
Five plays later, it was another connection from Smith to Johnson from 14 yards out that scored the go-ahed touchdown with 2:14 left in the game.
NSM’s next drive got stalled after a Levi Anderson sack resulted in a 14-yard loss for the Bison. They later put up one final heave on fourth-and-24, but that pass was picked off by Grant Atchley and returned 36 yards back for the final touchdown of the game.
Levi Anderson finished with 169 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
Smith completed 11-of-17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.
The Rams will host Brindlee Mountain for their homecoming game this week.
