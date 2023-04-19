It’s doubtful that anyone who lived in DeKalb County 40 years ago has forgotten the horror story of Judith Ann Neelley and her husband, Alvin.
Judith was supposed to be locked up for life, but thanks to a blunder by former Gov. Fob James she’ll be up for parole -- over and again -- repeatedly reopening old wounds of the victim's family.
Judith Neelley goes before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles again on May 25 to ask for her freedom.
And again, the family of her victim, 13-year-old Lisa Millican, asks the public to speak out against that possibility.
“We are, of course, urging protest letters once again," said Cassie Millican, Lisa's sister-in-law. “With each parole, typically there will be less exposure. The less exposure there is, the less protesting there'll be."
The Millican family asks the community to send protest letters to Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles, Attn: Victim Services, 100 Capital Commerce Blvd., Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. Include Judith Neelley’s name and AIS number (00202618).
Though sentenced to death by electric chair by Circuit Judge Randall Cole for the kidnapping, torture, rape and murder of Lisa Millican in 1983, a sentence upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987, former Gov. Fob James in 1999 commuted Neelley's sentence to life in prison.
James commuted the sentence on the last official day he was in office without speaking to the district attorney or attorney general.
“He did nothing on that respect,” said then-District Attorney Mike O’Dell in a 2013 statement. “He kept it quiet and told his staff to keep it quiet until he was in the air to go duck hunting in Canada. The decision was sent a few minutes before 4 p.m. on a Friday. It was the same day we had asked for an execution date to be set and they had set one. Then, he had the commutation entered in.”
O’Dell said James thought that the sentence would automatically become life without parole when he commuted the sentence.
“He had an inaccurate understanding of the law,” said O’Dell. “His understanding was that it would be life without parole. He was misadvised by his legal staff.”
James commented on his actions in a 2002 interview with The Post in Cherokee County: “A DeKalb County jury, which heard all of the facts of the heinous crime in the months right after the events took place, convicted her to life in prison, then the judge sentenced her to death.”
Because of that decision, James felt that Neelley didn’t deserve to die and that “life in prison was sufficient punishment.”
He said he never had any intention of her having a chance at parole.
But his intentions are of no consolation to the Millican family, who will have to re-live the nightmare each time Neelley is up for parole.
Neelley became eligible for parole 15 years from the date of the commutation, in 2014 after a 2003 statute attempting to block it was deemed unconstitutional, leading to her first parole hearing in May 2018.
The Alabama Parole Board took all of 55 seconds to deny her.
Neelley pleaded guilty in 1983 before a Georgia court to kidnapping and murdering another victim, 23-year-old Janice Chatman, and to shooting Chatman's fiance John Hancock, both of Rome, Ga. Judith received a life sentence in exchange for testimony against her husband, Alvin, who was also on trial for Chatman's kidnapping and murder. Because of this, if Neelley were to ever be released in Alabama, she would then be handed over to Georgia authorities to serve out her life sentence there.
The Millican family wants Judith to remain imprisoned in Alabama for the rest of her life.
"With each passing parole, I fear it gets closer to Georgia," said Cassie Millican. "She's been here so long already that I fear eventually they'll send her to Georgia to do her sentence there.
"Neelley has something up her sleeve that's causing her to want to be in Georgia so bad," Cassie said. "She's played the system in this for the last 40 years. We were also asked by the lady on the parole board five years ago 'Do you not think she should be sent to Georgia already to pay for her crimes there?' Which led us to believe it was considered."
Cassie posted on social media a letter the family received from Chattooga County, Ga., Sheriff Mark Schrader asking them to oppose Judith's release and reassuring them he or one of his deputies would be at the parole hearing standing ready to transport Judith to jail in Georgia to await transfer to prison, should the parole board grant her release.
Following Neelley's first parole hearing, movie and television producers showed interest in the story.
Cassie Millican spearheaded a legislative effort that resulted in Gov. Kay Ivey's signing Lisa's Law into effect in 2019 to keep prisoners from profiting off their crimes. This law requires the creator, producer or writer of any book, TV show or documentary about the crime to notify the attorney general of any profits from that work of $5,000 or more. The victim or the victim’s family would then be notified and have five years to file a civil case to recover restitution or money damages, or both, from the convicted individual who committed the crime or the individual’s representative."
Alvin Howard Neelley Jr. was born in 1953 in Georgia, where he was a car thief during his teenage years. He met his second wife, Judith Ann Adams, when he was 26 years old and she was 15. Alvin divorced his first wife shortly before eloping with Judith in 1980.
Judith Ann Adams was born in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on June 7, 1964. After meeting Alvin Neelley, she began her life of crime, committing armed robberies across the country (even when heavily pregnant) for which she was later caught. She gave birth to twins while incarcerated at Rome, Georgia's Youth Development Center. On September 11, 1982, Ken Dooley, a Youth Development Center employee, was shot at four times, and the following day, fellow employee Linda Adair's home was firebombed with a Molotov cocktail. Phone calls were made to the victims following the attacks by a female who claimed to have been sexually abused at the YDC, but neither victim could identify the caller's voice. Authorities believe the crimes were perpetrated by Judith Neelley but she was never charged.
Lisa Millican, born March 18, 1969, was abducted by the Neelleys from Riverbend Mall in Rome, Ga., the evening of Sept. 25, 1982.
Judith testified that she and her husband had been combing the streets for a week trying to pick up a young girl when she spotted Millican.
After getting the girl into the car, Neelley drove her to a hotel in Franklin, Ga., where she was raped and made to sleep nude on the floor.
The next morning, the Neelleys picked up their two-year-old twins (Judith was pregnant with their third child at the time) and drove to the Five Points Inn in Scottsboro. There, over the next two days, Millican was repeatedly raped by the 250-pound Alvin when she wasn’t being brutally beaten by Judith or handcuffed and forced to stay in the bathroom.
The Neelleys left the motel in search of a secluded area to kill and dispose of Millican, and ended up at Little River Canyon in Fort Payne.
On secluded scenic road at a canyon rim overlook, Judith walked the girl to the cliff and in a span of about 30 torturous minutes, injected her a total of six times with caustic drain cleaner while she begged for her life. Judith grew tired of the drain cleaner's slow effect, so she shot the child in the back and pushed her body over the edge. The Neeleys then drove to Gadsden to sit down for breakfast.
Even though Judith told the jury all of her actions were directed by her husband and she acted out of fear, there was no evidence to prove Alvin Neelley was even at the site of the murder.
After Judith’s trial, former DeKalb County Prosecutor Richard Igou interviewed Alvin Neeley in Georgia, where he was serving time after a guilty plea in the murder of Chapman. Igou left the interview convinced that Judith she was the one in control of the entire event.
“I don’t believe he was the prime mover in anything,” said Igou at the time.
During Judith’s trial, her defense attorney, Bob French, portrayed her as a victim of abuse and a sufferer of battered wife syndrome, but Igou believed differently.
“Judith told HIM what to do,” Igou said.
He recalled that during her trial, she never shed a tear. She would lower her head so her hair would conceal her face and appear to cry, but taking a chance, Igou asked the judge to order her to lift her face.
“She was completely dry-eyed,” he said. “There was nothing there.”
“It was evil, evil,” said Igou in his closing arguments to the jury. “I’ve tried murders, rapes, sodomies, but I don’t ever remember that coming to my mind, but if [evil] ever applied to a situation, if it ever applied to a couple, it applied here in this case, and you have felt it.”
