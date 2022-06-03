Pruitt announced as Plainview’s next head football coach

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Friday, approved the contract of Dale Pruitt as Plainview High School head football coach, effective before the summer program begins.
Throughout his career, Pruitt has coached at Plainview, Fort Payne, and Albertville High Schools in Alabama, along with stops in Dade County High School in Georgia and Marion County in Tennessee, where he completed his second season.
Pruitt was also recently selected to join the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
