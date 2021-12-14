The 3rd Annual Boys in the Band – Alabama Tribute Show on Friday night raised more than $30,000 for The SAM Foundation.
“Cheap Seats” was presented by Builder's Supply and The McKeehan's and once again filled the DeKalb Theatre to pay homage to Fort Payne natives Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry and the legacy of the band Alabama.
To the band and crowd’s surprise, Alabama members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry took the stage to play several of their top hit songs.
Owen thanked the crowd for attending and reminded everyone of the “very important cause” they were there to support.
With sponsorships, donations and funds from an auction held during the show, the event raised its all-time highest amount since the show’s inception in 2019. All of this year’s proceeds will go to The SAM Foundation, whose mission is to prevent suicide through awareness and educational programs.
Fort Payne’s Evan McPherson, now an NFL Cincinnati Bengal, donated a signed, game day jersey for concert goers to have an opportunity to bid on during the show. Funds from Friday’s auction also supported The SAM Foundation.
The SAM Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization for suicide prevention and awareness with the purpose of providing life-saving training for suicide training for suicide prevention. The organization was named after and memorializes Samuel Prewett Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2002. Johnson's two sisters, Julie Smith and Nicole Goggans, along with a host of SAM Foundation coordinators and volunteers, attended the show.
The band held its own fundraiser during the show as well, encouraging guests to purchase T-shirts in support of the band’s late member, Marcus Mullins. Mullins passed away Nov. 10, 2021 in Nashville, TN. He played the role of Jeff Cook in the tribute band since it began in December 2019. Funds from the band’s T-shirt sales supported the Marcus Mullins Memorial Educational Fund for his five children.
Kimo Forrest and Jason Roller, who currently tour with Alabama, joined the band to fill the role on Friday.
Returning members included Michael Weatherly, Matty Croxton, Brax Harris, Craig Jacoway and Dan Barker.
You can follow the band’s updates and upcoming performances on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or by visiting www.boysintheband.net
To learn more about The SAM Foundation, visit https://samfound.org.
To donate to the Marcus Mullins Educational Fund, send donation to Venmo: @marcusmullinskids or send a check to Pamela Mullins 502 W Market St. Columbia City IN 46725.
