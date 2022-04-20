April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, used to bring awareness about sexual assault and further educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence.
The Victim Service and Prevention team with the Family Services of North Alabama, a rape crisis center serving DeKalb and Marshall Counties, started a “Pops for Cops” initiative to recognize local law enforcement and raise awareness.
“The team wanted to do a little something to recognize law enforcement and show them how much we appreciate all they do for the community, all they do for the victims and survivors we serve,” said Executive Director at Family Services of North Alabama Sherrie Hiett. Along with the support of their agency.
The team visited 23 police departments throughout DeKalb and Marshall Counties, engaging with the precincts, shaking their hands, taking a photo, and leaving behind some suckers and their crisis cards to hand out to victims they may encounter.
Victim Services Director for DeKalb County Bonnie Walters said the response has been “awesome.”
“The departments have been really responsive and interested in more information and possible future training,” she said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention defined sexual violence as a “sexual activity when consent is not obtained or freely given. It has been categorized as a serious public health concern in the United States as it impacts every community and affects people from all walks of life.
Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Meanwhile, only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.
Anyone can experience or perpetrate sexual violence. The perpetrator of sexual violence is usually someone the victim knows, such as a friend, current or former intimate partner, coworker, neighbor, or family member.
Sexual violence can occur in person, online or through technology, such as posting or sharing sexual pictures of someone without their consent, or non-consensual sexting.
Last week the Victim Service and Prevention team with the Family Services of North Alabama, a rape crisis center serving DeKalb and Marshall Counties, started a "Pops for Cops" initiative to recognize local law enforcement and raise awareness.
"The team wanted to do a little something to recognize law enforcement and show them how much we appreciate all they do for the community, all they do for the victims and survivors we serve," said Executive Director at Family Services of North Alabama Sherrie Hiett. Along with the support of their agency.
The team visited 23 police departments throughout DeKalb and Marshall Counties, engaging with the precincts, shaking their hands, taking a photo, and leaving behind some suckers and their crisis cards to hand out to victims they may encounter.
Victim Services Director for DeKalb County Bonnie Walters said the response has been "awesome."
"The departments have been really responsive and interested in more information and possible future training," she said.
April is also National Child Abuse Awareness Month, during which advocates take the opportunity to raise awareness about the signs of child abuse and how to prevent it.
Communities around the nation come together to support families and children by reinforcing strategies, outreach programs, resources and tools for identifying abuse and neglect.
As stated by the CDC, nearly one in five women have experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. One in three female rape victims experienced it for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17 and one in eight female rape victims reported that it occurred before age 10.
Research also concluded nearly one in 38 men have experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. About one in four male rape victims experienced it for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17 and one in four male rape victims reported that it occurred before the age of 10.
The Children’s Advocacy Center provides forensic exams, counseling, court advocacy, and other support services to victims and non-offending family members. The center provides child-friendly environments and works with a team that represents law enforcement and support organizations, allowing the child to recount the details of abuse one time, instead of multiple times in different places. More information can be found by visiting the Children's Advocacy Center at dekalbcac.org.
FSNA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “teach, empower, advocate, and liberate through education, resource networking, and providing advocacy for victims of sexual assault,” according to familyservicesna.org.
For a full list of programs and resources offered through Family Services of North Alabama, visit www.familyservicesna.org, and for regular updates, follow them on Facebook @FamilyServicesofNorthAlabama.
For additional information, visit the following websites, www.nsvrc.org, www.cdc.gov and www.alabamapublichealth.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.