Anderson runs for 189 yards, 2 TDs, as No.1 Fyffe tops Winston

Logan Anderson finished with 13 carries for 189 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils rolled past the Winston County Yellow Jackets 35-6 in Double Springs on Friday night.
Hunter Machen rushed for 84 yards on two carries with two touchdowns, and Brodie Hicks added nine carries for 47 yards with an 8-yard touchdown run that pushed the Red Devils (12-0) into a 14-0 lead with 3:!6 left in the first quarter.
Anderson scored on runs of 37 and 4 yards, respectively, in the first half, as Fyffe took a 28-6 advantage at intermission.
Fyffe advances to the state quarterfinal round and hosts Tuscaloosa Academy at Paul Benefield Stadium next Friday night.
