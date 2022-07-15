County Schools to continue free lunch program

DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles announced during Wednesday’s board meeting DeKalb County Schools will continue their free breakfast and lunch this fall.
“I am pleased to report once again all students will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-23 school year,” he said.
The program will continue into the upcoming school year thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) laid out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
On June 21, Congress voted to extend the meal waivers, which were set to expire at the end of the month. The $3 billion bipartisan deal will continue to provide free meals to kids through the upcoming school year.
According to reports, the agreement comes on the heels of an intense lobbying effort by school nutrition groups, state education chiefs, district superintendents, principals, school nutrition directors, teachers and community organizations, who collectively sent tens of thousands of letters over two months urging them to extend the waivers, which were first enacted at the outset of the pandemic.
DeKalb County Board of Education member Kelly Armstrong said parents had contacted him inquiring about the program’s continuation and is excited to hear the program will persist this year.
“With the way things are now, an extra dollar or two here and there can surely help,” he said. “So I am very thankful for that.”
Per the USDA, the Community Eligibility Provision is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and districts in low-income areas, allowing districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals.
The move also cut down on the prior burdensome meal waiver process allowing more flexible rules and in turn, schools have been able to expand their food distribution methods, including handing out curbside meals to students during COVID-19 lockdowns and expanding out-of-classroom meals, such as during summer and holiday breaks.
Meals provided by the programs are focused on nutrition and the nourishment of students.
