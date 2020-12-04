As students return on Monday from remote learning week, they will be welcome by recently sanitized campuses.
The county-wide sanitation initiative was announced in November as the students and faculty began to prepare for a remote learning week that followed the regularly scheduled Thanksgiving break.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said the goal was to ensure that when students return from the holiday, they will be returning to a sanitized environment.
Cintas cleaning crews swept through all 13 campuses this week and sanitized a total of approximately one million square feet of campus.
Cintas Market Development Representative Adam Stimpson said the DeKalb County Board of Education became a customer in March with their restroom cleaning services. It’s expanded into soaps, sanitizers, cleaning spray services, restroom cleaning and cleaning products.
“While students are out of school for virtual learning this week, we were able to come in and get the campuses sanitized,” Stimpson said.
Although staff efforts to keep campuses clean continue weekly with cleaning sprays and foggers, Stimpson said the Cintas sanitizer used is rated on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) list approved to kill the source that causes COVID-19.
“I stay away from electronics as far as computers, but I do spray phones, light switches, doorknobs, chairs, desk and other surfaces,” he said.
Stimpson said since they added the new service in March as the pandemic spread, Cintas has had positive reviews.
“We’ve gained a lot of customers since March when we first added this service on,” he said. “We had locals from Gadsden who reached out to us and it spread from there to more school systems, manufactures, offices and restaurants.”
Stimpson said Cintas has been fortunate to offer this and many other services to the community during the pandemic.
DeKalb County students are scheduled to resume on-campus learning on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Cintas Corporation is located at 1209 Airport Industrial Dr. Gadsden, AL 35904. Visit www.cintas.com for a full list of services available and additional information.
