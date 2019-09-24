Monday night the 64th Annual DeKalb County V.F.W. Agriculture Fair opened its gates to welcome residents from all over the county and beyond.
CEO of Kissel Entertainment, Russ Kissel said this year’s fair would be the biggest fair DeKalb County has ever seen.
“Our family has been running fairs for 12 years, and we are always looking for ways to improve. We run two different fairs, and this year we will bring both units together to host the biggest fair DeKalb County has ever seen,” Kissel said.
He said there would be more rides, games and food vendors.
Kissel praised the men and women at the V.F.W. for all the hard work they put into the fair.
“Our company puts on 50-60 fairs each year, and this one is by far one of the best,” Kissel said.
He said The V.F.W does such a good job and takes great care of the grounds.
“I don’t think the community realizes how great of a fair they put on, but I am here to tell you it’s one of the best.”
According to Kissel, there will be all kinds of new rides, games as well as vendors.
“One new ride that is the Wacky Warm family coaster and it is great for all ages,” he said.
Another new ride being feature this year is the Hop Around kiddy ride, Kissel said it’s a huge hit with the young ones.
“We are also bringing back Oxygen, that’s a ride for the teen crowd,” he said.
Kissel said one of their new food vendors would offer a pork chop on a stick, and also turkey legs.
“I think everyone will be really pleased with the new things,” he said.
Early on opening day, fair officials, volunteers, and judges were in full swing preparing for opening night.
Head of registration Linda Stephens said their numbers for participants are up this year.
“At this point, I won’t know for sure until we crunch those numbers, but from the looks, I think we had a lot more participants,” she said.
She said all booths are judged in the morning and by the time the doors open that night, all the placement ribbons will be out, and everyone will know who won.
“It’s a hard day, and lots of community participation and volunteers are here working with the judges,” said Stephens.
Stephens said It’s not just VFW members present, they have a lot of community support, that they are “very proud of.”
“And our community is very proud of the fair when you look at how many times we’ve gotten best fair in the state; it’s not because of what we do, it’s because the community loves the fair,” she said.
For all those visiting the fairgrounds this week, as you walk about looking through the exhibits, you may notice all the scarecrows that decorate various parts of the rooms.
Stephens said all the scarecrows featured throughout the fair have been judged and placed at this year's scarecrow contest.
“Those are judged on Wednesday because we use them to decorate on Friday [before opening night],” she said.
According to Stephens, the photography categories “looked great” this year and the art room was completely full.
“We couldn’t hang everything because we didn’t have room, so we choose a few art pieces per classroom this year,” she said.
She said all other areas “looked great this year” although produce and canning was a little down due to the weather.
This year she had a member from the community contribute a photo prop that is on display this year.
“The little kids have been taken pictures with it, It is so cute, and that’s just part of what the community does,” Stephens said.
Twin City Used Car Sales sponsored opening night. It was also DeKalb County VFW Officials Night featuring all county and city officials as guest.
September 24
“$20 Ride-A-Thon” from 5 p.m. until close
Exception: Alter Egos, 2 additional tickets required
Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
Country Music sponsored by WQSB
September 25
“Dollar Night” all rides $1 from 5 p.m. until closing
Exception: Alter Egos, 2 additional tickets required
“Vietnam Veteran’s Night” Free admission with proof of service
Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
“Southern Gospel Night” presented by ReJeena Leeth New Grace with Friends Crown of Worship, Christianaires, Nate Fortner, Amy Harris and David Gresham.
September 26
“2 Armbands for $25 Night”
From 5 p.m. till close Midway only
Armbands sold as a set, cannot be sold separately and both people must be present at time of purchase.
Exception: Alter Ego, 2 additional tickets required
Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
Young Musicians of DeKalb County presented by Chris Roberts School of Music.
September 27
“Fun Night” tickets from 5 p.m. until closing
Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25
Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
Featuring Jess Kellie Adams and Band – Country
September 28
Gates open at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Kid’s Day
“$18 Ride-a-Thon-Kid’s Day” from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Exception: Alter Egos, 2 additional tickets required
Kid’s and Teacher’s Day
Kids and teacher admitted free with tickets.
Children under 6 admitted free when attending with an adult.
Fort Payne Middle School STEAM Competition Team
Fun Time from 3 p.m. until closing
Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25
Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m.
29th Annual “DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair Gospel Singing” featuring Woody Wright and the Sharps.
For additional information visit www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.
