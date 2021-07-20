Casey Essinger, sixth-grade math teacher at Fyffe High School, recently completed the Space Academy for Educators at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.
Eighty-five educators were accepted into the The Alabama Space Academy for Educators (ASAE, which includes authentic astronaut training, simulators and activities developed to promote learning in a classroom setting. Curriculum includes NASA-inspired lesson plans and is correlated to the National Science Education Standards. Trainees in ASAE earn up to 45 hours of Continuing Education credit and get access to their own website with lesson plans, standards, and tips needed to adapt many of the workshop activities to individual class environments.
Essinger said she is eager to incorporate her new knowledge of space missions in her math lessons to inspire her students.
(0) comments
