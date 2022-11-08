Gadsden State Community College recently released the names of the 2021-22 graduating class. The graduates are: 

Collinsville – Jerry Clanton, Aella Corizzi, Justice Dunn, Toby Farrar, Brittany Rivera Freeman, Armendia Hernandez, Hannah Hood, Alyson Lucio, Madeline McPherson, Ronaldo Mendoza Velasquez, Elvira Miguel, Jasmin Palacios, Roger Reynolds, Justin Tidwell, Gracie Tinsley

Crossville – Kelly Aragon, Andruw Jones, Christina Saavedra, Tony Stone

Dawson – Maria Vidal Garcia

Fort Payne – Derrick Douthard, Unity Edwards, Jayda Gifford, Jayla Gravitt, Thomas Hamm, Stephanie Hester, Destiney Lolling, Tessa Pendergrass, Autumn Sexton

Fyffe – Brian Lowe

Grove Oak – Maggie Woodall, Marie Woodall

Ider – Olivia Haney, Gavin Weldon

Rainsville – Chasity Hilley

Sand Rock – Ethan Callantine, Noah Hester, Destiny Ladd, Traci McKnight, Bailee Morgan, Ian Sinclair

