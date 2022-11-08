Gadsden State Community College recently released the names of the 2021-22 graduating class. The graduates are:
Collinsville – Jerry Clanton, Aella Corizzi, Justice Dunn, Toby Farrar, Brittany Rivera Freeman, Armendia Hernandez, Hannah Hood, Alyson Lucio, Madeline McPherson, Ronaldo Mendoza Velasquez, Elvira Miguel, Jasmin Palacios, Roger Reynolds, Justin Tidwell, Gracie Tinsley
Crossville – Kelly Aragon, Andruw Jones, Christina Saavedra, Tony Stone
Dawson – Maria Vidal Garcia
Fort Payne – Derrick Douthard, Unity Edwards, Jayda Gifford, Jayla Gravitt, Thomas Hamm, Stephanie Hester, Destiney Lolling, Tessa Pendergrass, Autumn Sexton
Fyffe – Brian Lowe
Grove Oak – Maggie Woodall, Marie Woodall
Ider – Olivia Haney, Gavin Weldon
Rainsville – Chasity Hilley
Sand Rock – Ethan Callantine, Noah Hester, Destiny Ladd, Traci McKnight, Bailee Morgan, Ian Sinclair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.