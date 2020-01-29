Coroner says four of eight boat dock fire victims were children

Jackson County Coroner John David Jordan released new information about the victims of the boat dock fire at Jackson County Park that claimed the lives of eight people. Jordan said four of the victims were children.
The identities of the victims have not been released, but Jordan said the children were 7, 9, 10 and 16 years old. He said another victim was 19 years old. A cause of death has yet to be released.
Emergency crews responded to the fire in Scottsboro around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The fire destroyed B-dock along with 35 boats. Emergency workers say the fire started on the shore side of the dock, which caused problems for fire crews and the people trying to escape.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus reported Monday that eight people were killed. Seven people were taken to Highlands Medical Center, treated, and released.
