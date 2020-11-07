DeKalb County was clear in who they came to the polls to support in the Nov. 3 General Election. DeKalb County Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn said voter turnout totalled 65%, a record for the county.
Locally, Donald Trump (R) came out with 24,744 (86%) votes versus Joe Biden (D) who finished with 4,271 (14%). Jo Jorgensen (I) trailed behind with 250 votes.
On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that Joe Biden (D) defeated Trump nationally after passing the threshold of 270 electoral votes.
U.S. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville’s (R) frequent visits to the area paid off for him after he was successful Tuesday as DeKalb County provided him with 23,920 (82%) of the local vote with incumbent Doug Jones (D) finishing with 5,240 (18%).
Incumbent Robert Aderholt (R) was reelected to the U.S. House District 4 with 24,439 (85%) votes versus Rick Neighbors’ (D) 4,444 (15%).
Alabamians passed five of the six statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot, Amendments 1,2,4,5, and 6. A breakdown of the amendments can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov.
DeKalb County voters also elected to following positions that ran unopposed:
• District Court Judge, DeKalb County
Steve Whitmire (I)
• County Commission District 1
Shane Wootten (R)
• County Commission District 2
Terry Harris (R)
• DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner
Tyler Wilks (R)
• DeKalb County Superintendent
Jason Barnett (R)
• DeKalb County Board of Education member District 2
Chris Andrews (R)
• DeKalb County Constable District 1
Paul Nail (R) (Note: Paul Nail and George Roberts both ran as write-in candidates after qualification. Nail received 268 votes and Roberts received 87.)
• DeKalb County Constable District 2
William Lee (R)
• DeKalb County Constable District 3
Michael Twilley (R)
• DeKalb County Constable District 4
Mark Huber (R)
