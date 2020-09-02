Rooks and Satterfield in Geraldine Council run-off

Geraldine’s fifth city council seat will be up for grabs when the town holds a run-off election on Oct. 6.
Campaigning will continue for Stanley Rooks and Joseph “Joey” Satterfield, who were the two candidates qualifying among multiple candidates in the August 25 election, according to Town Clerk Donna Johnson.
Rooks received 111 votes while Satterfield had 110 votes. The margin was so close that Johnson held off on announcing the run-off. Shon Rogers received 76 votes, Sherrie Heitt got 59 votes and Angelia Camp received 28 votes.
Unlike most DeKalb County municipalities who elect council members by places, Geraldine elects its governing body at-large. Candidates who received a majority vote to win council seats were Tim Gilbert, Tony Taylor, Larry "Punch" Lingerfelt and Scott Tarrant. Mayor John "Chuck" Ables ran unopposed.
