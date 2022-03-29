Fort Payne's Fielding St. Ambrose bound

Fort Payne High School's Alex Fielding recently signed with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.
Fielding is the first student awarded an Esports scholarship from Fort Payne High School and was also the recipient of an academic scholarship.
Competitive video gaming, known as Esports, has seen rapid growth over the past two decades.
Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, Esports has continued to be involved with advancements in technology and the rise of televised gaming events.
"The sport isn't as exhilarating as others but has the same competitive instinct. To practice or compete, you have to be open-minded all the time," said Fielding. "There is always someone better than you and it's truly mentally exhausting."
As Fielding explains, Esports began with teams (organizations) that would compete in small tournaments or host their own.
"But in 2007, an org called FaZe Clan blew up on YouTube, pathing a way into modern ESports," he said. "Now, there are tournaments for almost every competitive game. The Fortnite World Cup was one of the most viewed tournaments with a cash price of ($3 million) for first place."
Fielding said initially, his goal was to grind and become a streamer on Twitch, an interactive live-streaming platform, for teams NRG (Energy) or 100T (100 Thieves).
"When COVID-19 hit and ESPN streamed game tournaments, I knew something big was going to happen for the industry. Then, I saw a random article about college teams and scholarships, so I knew what I had to do," he said. "I was very fortunate to be able to play on a team with many professional and semi-professionals."
Fielding said, as with many sports, he practices daily, challenging himself, rewatching gameplays, noting errors, and perfecting his skill set, all while maintaining a job and going to school.
His regiment consists of training with AimLabs before following up with a public match in which he pushes for kills to perfect his game mechanics.
Game mechanics describe how a player interacts with rules that govern and guide the player's actions, as well as the game's response to them.
"Then it's straight to ranked unless I have a tournament that day, public or private," said Fielding.
Of his recruitment, Fielding said it was straightforward. He used GYO.gg, a third-party website.
"Then NCSAsports.org released Esports as a selectable sport for recruitment. My first offer was on GYO from St. Ambrose University for Fortnite," he said. "They later dropped Fortnite and I picked up Apex Legends so I could compete."
Fielding said he kept in touch with St. Ambrose after they reached out and continued to work to pass their requirements.
"In total, I received about 15-16 offers. Honestly, it was a gambit," he said.
Fielding plans to attend St. Ambrose University in the fall, with a focus on computer science.
"I would say if anyone wants to follow the dream to become part of this huge industry to do it. The hardest part is being consistent and maintaining a good mentality," he said. "I can handle situations better because of it and I am grateful. Stay motivated and strive for your goal for whatever it is in life."
Fielding expressed his thanks to Chase Neukam of St. Ambrose University for allowing him the opportunity to play Apex Legends at the next level.
