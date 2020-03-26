Vaughn announces run for Fort Payne City Council

My name is Leslie L. Vaughn. I would like to announce my bid for city council.
I am a life long resident of DeKalb County and have lived in Fort Payne for the last 28 years. I graduated from high school at Ider High School and have an associate degree as a Registered Nurse graduating from Gadsden State. I have an Honorable discharge from the United States Army and am a Desert Storm Veteran. I am a member of the American Legion Honor Guard and assist with military funerals of fallen heroes. I have been an RN for 10 years working as a cardiac nurse for 8 years, leaving for a position at hospice and am now serving as a home health nurse. I have been happily married to Carol for 27 years and have a 14-year-old daughter that attends Fort Payne High School. I am a member of Street Side Baptist church on Lookout Mountain where I serve as a deacon.
I feel I could bring a different outlook to Fort Payne’s future. As a citizen of Fort Payne, I would like to see new businesses come to town and prosper. I see a lot of empty buildings that have been vacant for sometime now at key locations in town that would allow a young business the opportunity of growth.
I support the local businesses and would like to see more activities in downtown.
I would like the opportunity to ask “why” when needed. I would like for council members to be available to discuss concern when the people ask. I would like to see resources put where they could do the most good. I would like to thank you for your vote in advance.
If you have any questions, I can be contacted at LeslieLVaughn@hotmail.com
