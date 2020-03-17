Madison County reported its first case of COVID-19 as of March 17.
“We are very early in the investigation of this case,” stated Dr. Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “While our information is preliminary, we are looking in to whether the case could link to an international case.”
The first appearance in Alabama was confirmed in Montgomery County on March 13. ADPH announced today (March 17) that the number of confirmed cases has reached 36.
Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken. This will help protect others from exposure to COVID-19 and other viruses.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered restaurants, bars, breweries and other foodservice establishments in Jefferson County and surrounding counties to prohibit on-premises consumption of food or drinks for one week. Ivey said the order will be reevaluated at the end of one week.
ADPH also issued the following guidelines for Jefferson and its surrounding counties:
• Effective March 17th, all gatherings of 25 people or more are prohibited in Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties
• All senior citizen centers and senior citizen gatherings shall be closed.
• All nursing homes and longterm care facilities shall prohibit visitors, expect for compassionate care.
• Effective March 19th through April 6th, all private schools for all grades will be closed.
• Preschools and childcare centers with 12 or more children will be closed. Hospital on-site daycares are exempted.
On Friday, The Times-Journal reported that DTPM, Inc. expected to have their new test for the virus to be approved by mid-week. The company is still awaiting final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but anticipates approval within about 48 hours.
“We will provide information about how people can be tested in the area if they want to utilize our laboratory,” said Melissa Stokes, administrative assistant to DTPM CEO Gene Cleckler. “We encourage everyone to practice social distancing in order to discourage the spread of the virus.”
Social distancing is the most important recommendation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is recommended that any gatherings that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons be postponed or canceled. As with other respiratory illnesses, it is important that everyone continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by minimizing their risks. This includes practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick persons, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
For retail business, including restaurants, the new ADPH guidelines call for limiting patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should also maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
Persons who are 65 years and older and those with health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other conditions that can weaken the immune system should limit their interactions with others since they are most at risk.
Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
The public is urged to continue other precautionary measures, including:
• Wash hands with soap and water.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when sick.
• Stay away from people who are sick.
ADPH is committed to sharing up-to-date information and will maintain patient privacy when announcing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama residents. The department posts the latest updates on alabamapublichealth.gov, including county-level numbers of COVID-19 cases.
More information is available by clicking “Coronavirus” on the home page of alabamapublichealth.gov/ and at the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.