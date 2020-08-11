The U.S. Census Bureau announced last Monday that the deadline for households to respond to the 2020 Census was moved up.
Kenneth Boswell, chairman of the Alabama Counts 2020 Census Committee and director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, said the last day to be counted has been moved to September 30. Still, there is no better day than today to complete your Census.
“If you still need to participate in the 2020 Census, please do not put it off any longer,” he said.
Boswell said Alabama is currently at a 60.7% self-response rate.
“If we finished at this level today, we would likely lose a congressional representative, not to mention a share of critical federal funding that supports important programs like school lunches, road and infrastructure, SNAP, health care and education,” he said.
The Census takes about six minutes to complete a total of 10 questions and can be done online at www.My2020Census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by returning the paper form you received by mail.
“We all will experience an impact, so I urge all Alabamians to complete their census today,” said Boswell.
To encourage residents to be
counted, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Alabama Counts partner with the Business Council of Alabama, Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the National Federation of Independent Business, Alabama Chapter.
They announced Wednesday, August 12, 2020, will serve as the Census Day of Action for Alabama Businesses.
Business owners and upper management are asked to provide opportunities for all employees to set aside time to participate in the Census if they have not done so already on what has been dubbed the “Drop Everything, Get Counted” day.
“We are encouraging businesses around the state to give employees a break in the workday to fill out their Census forms, whether online, by phone or by traditional paper form,” said Boswell.
Census Bureau workers were scheduled to begin fieldwork on Monday, August 11, to capture those who have not self responded.
The door-to-door initiative is set to be safe and secure, with federal Census Bureau workers adhering to all rules of social distancing and face coverings.
On September 2, the Census Bureau will launch the Alabama Census Bowl, a March Madness-style competition among 32 counties throughout Alabama with low self-response rates.
According to the Alabama2020Census.com, the initiative will last four weeks ending on September 30. Winners ultimately receive up to $65,000 in funding for the k-12 public school system. Additional information about the Census Bowl is set to be released in the upcoming weeks.
The following is the self-response rates by local cities as of August 10, 2020, provided by the 2020census.gov:
• Fort Payne - 62.9%
• Geraldine - 61.3%
• Rainsville - 58.3%
• Ider - 55.9%
• Fyffe - 54.8%
• Powell - 50.5%
• Valley Head - 50.2%
• Henagar - 49.1%
• Pine Ridge - 49.0%
• Sylvania - 48.7%
• Crossville - 47.6%
• Shiloh - 41.7%
• Hammondville - 40.7%
• Collinsville - 29.1%
• Mentone - 23.9%
The new deadline is fast approaching, and all residents are urged to respond to the Census as soon as possible.
The Census wants to know the following basic information about the people living in or staying in your household on April 1, 2020.
• How many people are living or staying in your household and the relationship of each person.
• Whether the home is owned or rented.
• About the age and sex of each person in your home.
• About the race of each person in your home and specifically whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.
The information is used to create estimates about families, households, and other groups for planning and funding government programs that support families, including people raising children alone. These responses help create statistics about ethnic groups needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions.
For additional information, visit census.alabama.gov or census.alabama.gov.
For individuals with questions about the 2020 Census text “COUNT” to 205-304-5505.
