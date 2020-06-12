Chow King Buffet and Grill restaurant in Fort Payne began a soft opening last Friday following its closure due to COVID-19 and the devastating Easter Sunday floods that left substantial damages to the facility.
The restaurant had initially closed its doors following suit with other restaurants in town on March 18 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the floods that devastated various parts of DeKalb County on Easter wreaked havoc on the building.
As the water level rose, floodwaters took a toll on equipment, damaging and leaving behind a muddy scene.
Chow King Co-owner Mindy Wang said they had spent a lot of time cleaning up and sanitizing the restaurant since the floods.
She said they began operating on a to-go basis last Friday and had a great response from the community.
“We appreciate the support of our customers over the years,” said Wang.
Temporary, she said they are only offering buffet to-go orders and orders off their menu. However, they are hoping to be able to open their dine-in area in the following months.
“We will reopen the dine-in buffet as soon as possible. Just keep in touch with us,” Wang said.
She said some people may not realize they are open through the week now, not just the weekends.
“We have a buffet all day because we try to keep the food fresh,” said Wang.
Orders can be called in and walk-ins are also welcome. Wang said adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the staff is helping plate the food for customers of the bar.
Chow King had been a part of Fort Payne for seven years.
Wang expressed her thanks and appreciation to the community for helping them stay in business.
Chow King currently offers one bar to choose from at the price of $4.99 per lb and those items include the following:
• Chicken & Broccoli
• Beef & Broccoli
• Coconut Chicken
• Honey Chicken
• Black Pepper Chicken
• Salted Potato
• Italian Shrimp
• Fried Fish
• Spring Roll and Egg Roll
• Fried Rice
• Lo Mein
• General So Chicken
• Sweet & Sour Chicken
• Soup selection: Egg Drop Soup, Hot & Sour Soup and Wonton Soup
To place a to-go order call 256-845-8199, current hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chow King Buffet and Grill is located on 1509 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne.
So glad to see you guys are open!
