Brody Smith tossed four touchdown passes, including a 29-yarder to Braiden Thomas with 27 seconds left to help lift the Sylvania Rams past the East Limestone Indians 43-40 in Sylvania on Friday night.
Sylvania (5-4, 3-3) trailed by as much as 30-18 midway through the third quarter before a back-and-forth final period.
Smith found Sawyer Hughes, who passed to Thomas for an 84-yard score with 4:52 left in regulation to give the Rams a 36-33 lead.
Dillion Paris scored on a 29-yard run with 1:43 left to give the Indians the lead before Sylvania struck back for the win.
Smith was 12 for 20 passing for 329 yards, Thomas had three receptions for 186 yards and three TDs and Keenan Wilbanks caught five passes for 157 yards and two scores.
Sylvania visits North Sand Mountain on Friday.
