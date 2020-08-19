Superintendent responds to COVID-19 cases 

In response to the positive COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County since the start of school, DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said they have acted quickly to mitigate any spread.
“I want to applaud our local students, parents and community members for being great partners in prevention methods,” he said.
Barnett said students are excited to return to campus, which is evident by the high number of attendees. Currently, DeKalb County Schools is the largest employer in the service area, serving nearly 9,000 students.
“Therefore, like the flu and strep throat, there will always be individuals associated with our system that are impacted by the virus. How we inform one another and how we respond is paramount to overall prevention,” he said.
Although there have been some positive cases and incidents since the opening of schools, Barnett said fortunately, those cases have been very minimal.
“The quick communication from stakeholders had been paramount to preventing these individuals from attending our campuses and mitigating any spread,” Barnett said.
He said they need everyone to continue being strong partners in preventing the spreading as best as they can.
“From the first couple of weeks, I can tell you from visiting the schools that our students, faculty and staff are doing an amazing job in our local schools. I am very proud of them,” said Barnett.
He asks that each individual continues to take these reasonable precautions they have in place, stating, “we can overcome this virus together.”
As of Wednesday August 19, 2020, DeKalb County is still ranked as “High Risk” by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
