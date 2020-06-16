COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread

It’s been 96 days since Alabama’s first reported confirmed case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. During that time, at least 779 Alabamians are confirmed to have died from the virus, or eight per day on average. Cases started slow and rapidly spread over nearly 14 weeks, with 26,524 people confirmed to have it-- including more than 7,986 in the last 14 days.
A glance at the daily case counts coming from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) shows the coronavirus has rapidly spread since May 25, three days after Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer at Home order expanding the list of public spaces she was permitting to reopen with guidelines to follow. When Ivey first began reversing the stay-at-home restrictions on April 30, Alabama had 6,580 confirmed cases and DeKalb County had 75 confirmed cases (compared to 335 as of Tuesday).
The peak so far has been on June 12 with more than a thousand new cases statewide.
AL.com reported on Monday that between June 8-14, Alabama saw the second highest rate of new coronavirus cases per capita in the nation – 5,972 or 12.2 new cases per 10,000 people. The state trailed only Arizona. Six of the top eight states for new cases per capita during that period were in the Southeast.
In DeKalb County, there have been 335 confirmed cases since the first reported COVID-19 case on March 26 and another four probable cases, along with five confirmed deaths. Over the last 14 days, 78 new cases have been diagnosed locally, including 13 cases confirmed on both June 10 and 12. A total of 3,144 tests are reported to have been conducted inside the county since March. DeKalb’s confirmed cases rate per 100,000 people is 450.
The first death from the coronavirus confirmed inside the United States is believed to have occurred 146 days ago. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported nationally 2.06 million total cases (24,468 new) and 115,271 deaths (646 new).
“A number of states began to relax social distancing measures at the end of April/early May,” noted the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “Increased social interaction as well as mass gatherings associated with the Memorial Day holiday weekend and large-scale protests against racial and social injustice could potentially contribute to increased community transmission.”
In the CDC’s first COVID-19 briefing in several months, US CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield cautioned the epidemic is not over.
“I know the people are eager to return to normal activities and ways of life. However, it’s important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic has not ended. It’s going to be critical to continue to embrace the principles of social distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing a face covering in public,” Redfield said at the June 12 briefing
ADPH reports 13,508 presumed recoveries, marking those cases where it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized. A total of 302,294 tests have been conducted, revealing about nine percent positive cases (fluctuating weekly), and 2,315 hospitalizations, or nine percent of cases, since March 13.
The state reports 682 COVID patients have required ICU treatment, 399 of these using a ventilator for breathing assistance. About 10 percent of cases (2,780) have involved healthcare workers, while five percent (1,226) of confirmed cases have affected long-term care employees and nearly eight percent of cases (2,051) were among Alabama long-term care residents.
Only 20 percent of Alabama cases have impacted individuals over the age of 65, but this age bracket has seen 79 percent of COVID deaths in Alabama. More than 15 percent of cases have been patients between the ages of five and 24. Patients aged 25-49 have made up 41 percent of cases, while ages 50-64 have made up 21 percent of COVID cases. Some 57 percent of patients have been female, but 53 percent who’ve died were male. Whites constitute 35 percent of cases, blacks are 41 percent and Asian patients have been less than one percent of confirmed cases so far.
Last week, the CDC published updated recommendations to help the general public mitigate transmission risk as they begin to resume social activities. For guidance in making informed decisions regarding going out or engaging in social activities, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/activities.html.
Physicians and healthcare providers remain the best source of medical guidance and may determine, based upon his/her clinical judgement, that you do not have the coronavirus and have another diagnosis. Call the Alabama Coronavirus 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256 and ask for free or low-cost testing in your area.
For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/cov-faq.html.
For general COVID-19 questions, call 1-800-270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
