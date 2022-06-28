Rainsville man arrested for production of pornography with minors

On June 16, John Devall Burris, 66 of Rainsville, was brought in on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Burris was discovered to have been hiding in Jackson County.
Burris was charged with Fugitive from Justice and three counts of producing pornography with minors.
After Burris serves his time in DeKalb County, he will be extradited to Tennessee, where he will face numerous charges on sexual exploitation of a minor, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
He thanked the DeKalb County Investigations Unit for its performance in the case.
“I would also like to thank Scottsboro Police Department for their willingness to always step in and lend a helping hand. I am so thankful and grateful for the great working relationships that we have. God Bless,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.