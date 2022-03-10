According to District Attorney Mike O’Dell, Rex Tidmore, 64 of Geraldine, was convicted this week on the charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking, first degree sodomy, 20 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor, trafficking in cannabis, first degree unlawful manufacturing of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Tidmore was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Summer Summerford and Assistant District Attorney Stanna Guice. On Monday, he was adjudicated guilty by Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell.
The charges stem from a case investigated by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Immediately after Christmas in 2017, a confidential informant contacted law enforcement to report that Tidmore was making plans to purchase or kidnap a young girl to keep locked in his residence for sexual purposes.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Tidmore had sexually abused a female under the age of 12. As a result of search warrants, a large marijuana “grow” was also discovered in the basement of Tidmore’s residence, along with obscene pictures depicting a minor child engaging in sexual conduct.
Deputy District Attorney Summerford said, “We spent a lot of time preparing for trial with the teenage victim and I am grateful that we were able to bring closure for the victim of these horrific crimes.”
The sentencing hearing is set for April 21 before Judge Bell.
“I expect the defendant will be sentenced to life in prison or life without the possibility of parole,” said Summerford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.