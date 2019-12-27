Help out an officer in a time of need

On Christmas Eve when most of us were making wonderful memories with our families or posting selfies in our pajamas in front of the Christmas tree, Fort Payne Sgt. JC Brown, wife Amy and their children stood and watched their home burn ed to the ground.
When most of us were opening presents, they watched as everything they owned went up in flames.
JC has been a Fort Payne police officer for eight years, and he is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He and I have been members of the Optimist Club together and during that time, we have become great friends. Some of the officers tease JC that I favor him and I always run his photo in The Times-Journal. There’s some truth to that.
JC is one of my favorite people in town, but the reason he always makes the paper is because he is involved with so many things in our community.
He has helped start Shop with a Cop, worked with Race to Embrace and several other community events. JC has been the SRO at Fort Payne Middle School and recently was promoted to Sergeant. This man puts his life on the line each day to protect us, and I would love to see our community give back to his family and give them hope during this tragic situation.
When I spoke to JC, he wanted to say how grateful they were to the outpouring of support from the community.
“There’s no way we can ever thank everyone for all the generosity they have shown us. It really has helped us through this time. People we don’t even know are reaching out and it means so much. We will be forever grateful for it.”
You can go to the GoFundMe page or drop donations off or mail them to the Fort Payne Police department at address 200 Gault Avenue South Fort Payne Alabama 35967.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tricia.clinton@times-journal.com.
