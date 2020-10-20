Drive-thru trick or treat event to be held at the fairgrounds

The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Bobby Ledbetter of Twin City Used Cars and the DeKalb County V.F.W. Agricultural Fair presents the first Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 31 at the fairgrounds.
The drive-thru festivities will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All participants must remain in their vehicles, and no walk ups will be allowed.
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy said Halloween seems to be such a fun time for the community, but local businesses pulling together, they were afraid the children would have no candy this year.
“Bobby Ledbetter and Twin City Used Cars are always stepping up to support our community and offered to help host a drive-thru trick-or-treat and provide enough candy for all of DeKalb County,” said McCurdy.
She said the V.F.W. Fairgrounds offered their location, and together with the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, they hope every child in DeKalb County will drive away with bags of candy.
“Any local businesses who would like to be at the fairgrounds and provide candy for the event should reach out to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce by calling 256-845-2741,” McCurdy said.
The V.F.W. Fairgrounds is located at 151 18th Street N. in Fort Payne.
