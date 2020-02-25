A two-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, has claimed two lives.
Emily Rae Denham, 19, of Dutton was killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving collided with a 2020 Mack tractor trailer. Denham, and a passenger, Cody Austin Martin, 20, of Pisgah were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.
The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 75 at the intersection of DeKalb County 400 in the Lakeview Community. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
