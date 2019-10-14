'I am just glad I am healthy'

DeKalb County native and breast cancer survivor Rachell Givens recalls her journey to recovery.
Givens recollects her thoughts as she remembers the exact date that began her fight against breast cancer.
“It started May 28, 2008. I had an appointment with Dr. Ricky Deerman for a mammogram and a pap smear,” she said.
According to Givens, she attended her appointment and recalled speaking to the nurse after the doctor stepped out, saying, “he's going to find something.”
Givens said she knew there was a lump on one of her breasts, and within a week, she was sent to Scottsboro for a more detailed mammogram.
On June 11, 2008, within a few weeks after her initial appointment, Givens was scheduled for surgery. She said the mass was almost 4 centimeters, and Dr. Alex Walker of Fort Payne performed the surgery.
“They told me I would have to have a port put in,” Givens said. Her surgery took place on July 9 of the same year.
According to Givens, she started her first chemotherapy treatment on July 14.
“In October, I had to undergo six different rounds at double the strength, they called it the red devil,” she said.
However, later that year, she was told she would not have to have radiation treatments.
“I went back and did really good,” Givens said.
Her doctor explained she would have to take the pill form for the next five years to reduce the risk of cancer coming back.
Despite all the treatment and surgeries, Givens said, “I am still hanging in there.”
According to Givens, that was not the only close call she has had.
She said four years ago; she flatlined on the way to the hospital with non-cancer related health issues.
The next year, her heart became weaker, and on March 2, three years ago, she had a defibrillator, and a pacemaker placed.
Overcoming life hurdles has been something Givens dealt with then and continues to do so today.
“The man upstairs rides with me and [is] taking care of me,” she said.
Givens said she attends the local Cancer Care Center of DeKalb every four to six weeks and still has to get her port flushed.
“I go there, and now I am the one that encourages the patients,” she said.
She said the patients tell her they look forward to seeing her there.
“I am the one on the other end now, and if I can say a kind word or make them smile, it makes my day,” Givens said.
Givens currently resides on Lookout Mountain with her daughter, Christie and son-in-law, Tommy Langston.
She said she’s originally from Fyffe but has stayed with her daughter for the last five years since her heart problems arose.
“I am closer to my heart doctors, so I can drive myself there when I feel like it,” Givens said.
She lightheartedly states she never thought she’d be a “Lookout Mountain girl,” but she has been for a few years now.
According to Givens, she has a four-legged grandkid whose company she enjoys.
She said her daughter, Christie got the dog right after Givens came to live with her, and it keeps her company while her daughter and son-in-law are at work.
“I bring her up here [to the Times-Journal] every year for Christmas to have her picture made with Santa,” Givens said.
Givens said she is looking forward to the holidays, not because of gifts but because she is healthy after all she’s been through.
“I am just glad I am healthy,” she said.
In her spare time, she keeps her mind occupied working on word search books, a hobby she started after she was not able to work anymore.
She said some years back she took up reading Amish books that reminded her of her childhood and being raised on the farm.
She recalls spending time canning with her late mother and how much she loved making vegetable soup.
“I try to eat better, and a lot of times, I rather have a bowl of soup from the hospital [DeKalb Regional Medical Center] cafeteria,” said Givens.
She recently received a new pair of eyelashes for her new car, which she referrers to as her “trademark.”
“Everybody knows who it is,” Givens said.
According to Givens, support and a kind word are crucial every step of the way.
For information on breast cancer and ways to contribute, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.
