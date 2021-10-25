J. Meliton Rico, 52, of Sylvania, affectionately known as Meli or Rico, passed away, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Born December 23, 1968, in Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, he was the son of Meliton Rico Gonzales and the late Dolores llamas Rodriguez.
A loving son, father, husband, brother and friend, Meli, never met a stranger. He was renowned as a creative wood craftsman, often found outside working on some elaborate creation.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Meli. He loved spending time with his daughters, Cinthia and Monika, grandchildren, former wife and longtime partner of more than 16 years, Cecilia Flores and stepson Ivan Anthony Flores. Meli’s grandchildren were his heart and joy.
One of his favorite pastimes was building items from toys to furniture items for his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. On the weekends, he could be found at “trade day.” In his former years, Meli was an avid soccer player and participated in many local soccer leagues, where he formed many great memories and bonds.
Friends are invited to share their memories and condolences with the family during visitation at W.T. Wilson Funeral Home, 2226 Main St. Shiloh, near Rainsville, on Tuesday, October 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 27 at Our Lady of the Valley in Fort Payne at 3 p.m. Burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
He is survived by daughters, Cinthia (Shaun) and Monika Rico, wife Cecilia Flores, stepson: Ivan Anthony Flores, grandchildren, Aaron Easterby, Troy Cleveland and Aubree Cleveland, sisters; Ma Elena (Aniceto) Aguilar, Yolanda Rico and Luz Yanet Rico, special nieces and nephews: Santa Aguilar (Andrew) Burdette, Anahi Aguilar (Edgar) Bautista, Edy Aguilar, Ashley Aguilar, Brittany Aguilar, Alex Aguilar, Mayeli Barragan Rico, Ingrid Barragan Rico, Aaron Barragan Rico and Josue Barragan Rico and a host of dear family members and friends.
The family is accepting flowers.
