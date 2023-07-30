Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate invites the public and the media to attend public hearings for discussion of the upcoming farm bill.
Pate and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville are providing an opportunity for those who will be impacted by the farm bill to voice their concerns and offer input.
Hearings are slated for Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, at the following locations:
Coastal Alabama Community College, 1900 AL Highway 31S, Bay Minette – 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1
Wiregrass Research and Extension Center, 167 AL Highway 134, Headland – 12 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1
Snead State Community College, 220 N. Walnut Street, Boaz – 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1
Alabama Wildlife Federation, 3050 Lanark Road, Milbrook – 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2.
For more information, visit www.agi.alabama.gov or call 334-240-7100.
