Governor issues statewide Stay at Home Order

Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, explaining she and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris had tried everything else they could do. She called COVID-19 “an imminent threat to our way of life. We are past urging people to stay at home. It is now the law.”
The order will be effective beginning Saturday, April 4, at 5:00 p.m. and will expire Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
A person may leave his or her place of residence to obtain the following supplies for himself or herself, for other household members, including pets, or for a loved one or friend who cannot or should not leave home or cannot care for himself or herself:
• Necessary supplies (defined as food and “other consumer goods necessary to maintain a person's daily routine or to maintain the safety, sanitation, and routine operation of a home or residence,” supplies needed to work from home, prescriptions or other medical supplies, fuel for automobiles, materials for distance learning),
• To obtain or provide necessary services (dental/medical/surgical procedures; government-funded services or benefits or auto repair services)
• To attend religious services (if there are fewer than 10 people staying 6 feet apart or a “drive-in” worship service)
• To engage in outdoor activity
• To seek shelter
• To travel as required by law, and
• To see family members
Ivey said initially, the presumption was that the disease only affected people like herself, of advanced age and with pre-existing health conditions, but she said the median age of coronavirus cases is 49.
“No one is immune from this. I urge you to take this deadly serious. Otherwise, it is a fact that more people will die. Staying at home is for your own good and the wellbeing of those you love. Not as many people has been paying attention as we intended. Stay at home doesn’t mean invite your bridge club over to play cards,” Ivey said.
Groups defined in the order as “essential businesses and operations” include:
• Government operations
• Health-care providers and caregivers
• Infrastructure operations
• Manufacturing facilities
• Agricultural operations and farms
• Retailers
• Restaurants and bars
• “Essential personal services” defined as
• Media operations
• Education operations
• Financial services
• Professional services
• Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations
• Construction and construction-related services
• Essential public services
• Military and defense operations
• Essential services or product providers,
• Religious entities
• Federally-designated critical infrastructure
• Other state-designated essential businesses and operations
• Support operations for essential businesses and operations.
For the full list and other details, please view the order.
Operators of “essential businesses and operations” may, but need not, issue credentials to their employees verifying their status as an employee of an essential business or operation.
Ivey had resisted calls for a stay-at-home order, citing the need to keep the state’s economy moving, even at a drastically slowed rate. Most states had already imposed “shelter-in-place” orders, including the states that border Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Heath raised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,414 on Friday. The ADPH now verifies 21 deaths related to the coronavirus while a total of 34 deaths have been reported statewide, none of them in DeKalb County.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Dexter Avenue Dexter Avenue Baptist Church’s Rev. Cromwell A. Handy joined the governor at the press conference late Friday afternoon.
AG Marshall said the law could be enforced criminally, but he said it was his hope this can be avoided. Officers will exercise discretion in enforcement, but any violators refusing to comply will be subject to arrest and prosecution. He noted that law enforcement personnel are risking their lives to protect public safety and encouraged agencies who have questions to contact his office.
“This is a time when we should be working together. It’s not a time to brazenly ignore what is being asked. None of us are immune from the sacrifices we are being asked to make. Anger, frustration and heartache are reactions being felt, even among our own staffs. I hope we can experience God’s mercies in new ways,” Marshall said.
He noted that violations would be treated as Class C misdemeanors, same as violations for open container, public lewdness, harassment, and disorderly conduct. The penalty for a Class C misdemeanor conviction is typically a fine of up to $500. Paying this fine is an admission of guilt. There is no jail time for a conviction. This makes Class C misdemeanors different from all other misdemeanors and felonies.
Gov. Ivey said grocery stores, pharmacies, and “big box” stores must limit their occupancy to no more than 50 percent of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal. This “emergency maximum occupancy rate” shall be posted in a conspicuous place, and enough staff shall be posted at the store entrances and exits to enforce this requirement.
She encouraged smaller stores to use the same type of creativity that restaurants had used to find way to serve customers through curbside pickup, delivery, remotely, or any other method that does not involve a customer entering its building, provided that the business takes all reasonable steps to ensure a consistent six-foot distance between persons.
For more information about COVID-19 in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.