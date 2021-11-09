Hospital demolition set to begin on November 12

Following weeks of preparation, the old DeKalb General Hospital is set to begin demolition this Friday, Nov. 12, with a 10 a.m. ceremony arranged by Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine, with former Mayor Larry Chesser invited to attend. Baine said the removal is a long time in coming and Chesser’s persistence in bringing it to fruition deserves to be recognized.
The 99,000-square foot hospital was built at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue North in 1951 on land donated by the late Robert E. Davis, Sr. It replaced the Killian-Weatherly and Guest clinics. In 1983, the hospital sold and became Baptist Medical Center DeKalb, remaining there until a new facility was opened on October 19, 1986 on Highway 35 West, what’s now called DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
The vacated building then served as a retirement home called The Fountains before closing in December 2003 due to rising costs and low occupancy. The space was adapted for apartments, but further refurbishment efforts ended in 2013 when a feasibility study found significant environmental issues like mold and asbestos. This led to stripping the building of materials that could be resold, such as metals. The old hospital building has remained empty and decaying for the last eight years.
Baine said the demolition won’t be anything as dramatic as the controlled implosions widely found on video platforms like YouTube. Rather, the structure will be bulldozed by the contractor handling the project with the resulting debris hauled away, minus any souvenirs that the City might eventually offer up to the public as a reminder of where so many citizens older than 35 years of age were possibly born. The City plans to fill in parts of the property below ground level and repurpose the property for other uses.
