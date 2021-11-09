Hospital demolition set to begin on November 12

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&