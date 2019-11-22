Alabama to hold toy drive in Fort Payne

The Boys from Fort Payne have partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County to help bring gifts to local children this Christmas.
This year’s Christmas in Dixie celebration will be held Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Alabama Fan Club Museum in Fort Payne. The event is open to all ages and no ticket is required, but there is only one way to gain entry – by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for children in need by each adult that attends the event.
The local Toys for Tots campaign is on a mission to provide new toys to a total of 1,122 children and 416 families that were approved for the program this year. The group Alabama wants to help them meet this goal, while also giving the community a fun event to attend.
Conway Entertainment President and CEO Tony Conway said there will be an array of guests for participants to see next Saturday. Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook will perform acoustic Christmas music, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance for photos with children. LaRue Hardinger, Marine Toys for Toys of DeKalb County coordinator, also said active duty and reserve United States Marines will also be at the event to meet and assist guests.
The new toy doesn’t just gain participants entry, however, it will also put children’s names in a drawing for several prizes.
“Door prizes will be given away for the children, and each person that brings a new toy will get a gift bag from the group Alabama,” Conway said.
One boy and girl will be chosen from five age groups and eight free bicycles and two toddler gifts will be given away. Registration is on site and participants must be present to win.
Even if you can’t attend next week’s event, Conway said there’s still a way for fans to help Alabama and the Toys for Tots campaign.
“If fans and/or friends of the group Alabama cannot attend, they are asked to send by mail a new toy to the Fan Club and Museum Headquarters in Fort Payne and those toys also will be distributed,” Conway said.
He also said this will be the first Christmas party held at the Museum for some time, referring to the band’s previous event “Christmas for Kids” that was held for several years.
“The band has not done a Christmas party for a few years due to the touring schedule, but this year they wanted to be sure and help collect toys for the needy and underprivileged children,” he said. “Everyone is welcome, and we look forward to bringing the Christmas spirit to Fort Payne.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.