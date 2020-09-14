Alabama set to kick off free Camping World concert series

ALABAMA, the most successful group in the history of country music, has been revealed as the first featured performer for Camping World®’s free virtual weekly concert series, Taking the Highways Across America. The band’s upcoming appearance, set for Tuesday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. / CT, will be ALABAMA’s first and only concert performance in 2020.
From Nashville, Tennessee, ALABAMA will perform many of the hit songs that propelled Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen into stardom and gifted them careers that have spanned more than 50 years.
“We are happy that we get to play our music live where you can watch for free in the safety of your home, camper or motorhome," says ALABAMA frontman Randy Owen. "Thanks to our friends at Camping World for making this possible. We hope and pray that everyone is staying healthy and following the safety rules for the pandemic. The streaming of our live show allows us to come to you in a safe way to once again enjoy live music!"
“One thing Randy, Jeff and I have in common with Camping World is we have been on a camping trip for the last 50 plus years... in our camper buses visiting our fans in cities across North America," adds ALABAMA bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry. "We also live out in the country on top of a mountain and spend time in the woods and on the farm every day. We are thrilled to play this special concert for Camping World and our fans around the world."
Beginning September 15 and running through November 24, the series, hosted by country music radio personality Shawn Parr, will livestream on select Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. / CT. Fans will be entertained by top recording artists performing both their top hits and new music in the comfort of their own home studio or backyard.
The free concerts will be streamed at campingworld.com/concert and will also be broadcast on the company's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter social media pages. Camping World plans to reveal additional concert performers soon.
About ALABAMA
It's been more than 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It's a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music. Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for ALABAMA's stellar career. The group introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today's brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. Five decades since starting the band, ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have For more information on ALABAMA, visit thealabamaband.com.
About Camping World Holdings
Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 140 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including, Gander Outdoors, Gander RV, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWH".
