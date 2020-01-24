Collinsville man in custody after breaking into store for cigarettes

Deputies were dispatched to the Quickmart in Hammondville on Highway 117 Wednesday in response to an alarm call at approximately 3:00 a.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, they observed the front door had been broken with a rock, and upon investigation, it was found that multiple packs of cigarettes had been stolen.
After analyzing the surveillance footage, a Mazda passenger car was observed in the parking lot before and after the break-in. A subject in tan coveralls was observed inside of the store.
Exactly 12 hours later at approximately 3 pm, DCSO investigators encountered a similar vehicle to what was observed in the surveillance footage with a male driver wearing identical clothing.
After conducting a traffic stop and interviewing the suspect, he was taken into custody for the crime. Investigators then found the stolen items at the suspect’s home.
Daniel Hurley Jr., 48, of Collinsville, was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree. Hurley remains in custody in the DeKalb County Detention Center.
“This is a great job for our investigative team with the suspect being caught within 12 hours of committing the crime,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We’ve had a prior history of dealing with this suspect, and hopefully this most recent arrest will help prevent him from committing future break-ins. We’re blessed in DeKalb County to have such a hard-working investigative team. Not all cases are open and shut, and can be closed quickly, but we have a team that works every case to the fullest. God bless.”
